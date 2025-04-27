Eldor Shomurodov News: Credited with assist in Inter game

Shomurodov assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Inter Milan.

Shomurodov was credited with an assist for trying to tuck home a loose ball in the box, which instead trickled toward Matias Soule, who put it in the net. He drew a rare start next to Artem Dovbyk, as the coach usually fields just one of the two. He has made the stat sheet in three of the last four games, scoring once and assisting twice. He has had an attempt on goal in four of the last five matches (two starts), posting six total shots, three chances created and three crosses (zero accurate).