Eldor Shomurodov News: Goal and assist in outstanding performance

Shomurodov scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Monday's 4-0 victory against Monza.

Shomurodov had an outstanding match Monday. He was Roma's lead striker and delivered both a goal from his only on target effort and an assist. He also had three other shooting attempts blocked. The Uzbekistani is usually deployed from the bench, this was just his third start from 15 appearances, but he has managed to bag two and create two assists from his time on the field.