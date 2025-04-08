Eldor Shomurodov News: Scores equalizer off the bench

Shomurodov scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Shomurodov scored his third goal of the season to help his team draw 1-1. He was substituted on at half time and scored the crucial goal in the 49th minute. The forward also attempted one cross and created a chance in his second-half appearance.