Eldor Shomurodov headshot

Eldor Shomurodov News: Scores equalizer off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Shomurodov scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Shomurodov scored his third goal of the season to help his team draw 1-1. He was substituted on at half time and scored the crucial goal in the 49th minute. The forward also attempted one cross and created a chance in his second-half appearance.

