Eldor Shomurodov News: Scores winner against Verona

Shomurodov scored a goal off his lone shot during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Shomurodov made his first start in more than a month and needed just four minutes to make an impact as he slotted a pass from the right into the empty net for what ended up being the lone goal of the match. This was the second goal over the last three appearances for the seldom-used forward, who will hope to have more playing time during the final stretch of the campaign.