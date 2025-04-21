Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eldor Shomurodov headshot

Eldor Shomurodov News: Scores winner against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Shomurodov scored a goal off his lone shot during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Shomurodov made his first start in more than a month and needed just four minutes to make an impact as he slotted a pass from the right into the empty net for what ended up being the lone goal of the match. This was the second goal over the last three appearances for the seldom-used forward, who will hope to have more playing time during the final stretch of the campaign.

Eldor Shomurodov
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now