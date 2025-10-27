Kroupi sealed the result for AFC Bournemouth Sunday with a superb strike from around 25 yards, giving him his fourth goal of the season and marking his third consecutive match finding the net. He also had another attempt blocked and was subbed after 69 minutes. The young striker has been getting starts while Evanilson recovers from a calf injury. The Brazilian is expected back imminently when Kroupi will likely be relegated back to the bench, but his sensational form will put pressure on the regular starter to maintain his spot.