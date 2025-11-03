Kroupi had a goal ruled offside Sunday inside the opening minute, and forced a save from the keeper just after half-time with his only shot on target. Outside of that his impact was limited, making just 13 touches and five completed passes. The 19-year-old's impressive EPL debut season has seen him find the net three times in the Cherries last two matches, which earned him this game's starting striker spot over a fit Evanilson. It's unclear whether he will remain a starter going forward, but he will make frequent appearances and inevitably build on his current tally of four goals.