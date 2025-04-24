Elia Caprile News: Allows two goals versus Fiorentina
Caprile recorded two saves and gave up two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Fiorentina.
Caprile didn't manage to parry away a low-driven shot by Robin Gosens and a tricky header by Lucas Beltran, conceding multiple goals in back-to-back games following two clean sheets. He has been beaten six times in the last five tilts, making seven saves. Cagliari will face Verona away Monday.
