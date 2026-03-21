Elia Caprile headshot

Elia Caprile News: Beaten once in Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Caprile registered four saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.

Caprile conceded very early on a point-blank finish by Scott McTominay on a corner kick and then kept his team in the game, batting away a few menacing shots. He hasn't secured a clean sheet in four rounds, making 10 saves and surrendering seven goals over that span. Up next, Cagliari will face Sassuolo away on April 4.

Elia Caprile
Cagliari
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