Elia Caprile News: Beaten once in Napoli clash
Caprile registered four saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.
Caprile conceded very early on a point-blank finish by Scott McTominay on a corner kick and then kept his team in the game, batting away a few menacing shots. He hasn't secured a clean sheet in four rounds, making 10 saves and surrendering seven goals over that span. Up next, Cagliari will face Sassuolo away on April 4.
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