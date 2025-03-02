Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elia Caprile headshot

Elia Caprile News: Beaten twice against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Caprile recorded four saves and gave up two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Bologna.

Caprile had a few outstanding saves, but his defenders were eventually overwhelmed by a high-wattage frontline, and he couldn't do much on a PK and a tap-in. He has kept one clean sheet in the last five fixtures, making 16 saves and conceding six goals. Cagliari will host Genoa on Friday.

Elia Caprile
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now