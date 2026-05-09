Elia Caprile News: Beaten twice in Udinese fixture

Caprile made four saves and two clearances and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Udinese.

Caprile batted away a few attempts on goal, but his defense eventually came apart twice in the second half, allowing two clear-cut chances on which Adam Buksa and Idrissa Gueye capitalized. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five games, making 16 saves and surrendering seven goals. Up next, Cagliari will host Torino next Sunday.