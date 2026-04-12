Elia Caprile headshot

Elia Caprile News: Clean sheet against Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Caprile recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Cremonese.

Caprile would step into the net and block both shots he faced Saturday, earning a clean sheet in the process. This gives the keeper his first clean sheet in five games, up to seven in 32 appearances this season. He faces Inter Milan on Friday, unlikely to make it two straight clean sheets.

Elia Caprile
Cagliari
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