Elia Caprile News: Concedes twice against Como

Caprile made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Como.

Caprile couldn't catch a point-blank finish by Martin Baturina and a pearler by Da Cunha, failing to record a single save for the first time since the opener. He has secured one clean sheet in the last five rounds, surrendering seven goals and making 11 saves. Up next, Cagliari will face Pisa away next Sunday.