Elia Caprile News: Concedes twice in loss

Caprile made four saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Lazio.

Caprile made his fourth straight start Monday and conceded two goals to a strong Lazio side. He has now conceded in all four of his starts since joining Cagliari, including multiple goals in the last two matches. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday versus Parma, a side which has scored 29 goals through 23 matches this season.