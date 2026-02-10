Caprile gave up two goals in Monday's loss at the Olimpico, first getting clipped by Donyell Malen's chip in the 25th minute before conceding again from point-blank range shortly after the hour mark. His standout moment came early, though, as he nearly gifted a goal in the 16th minute by letting a backpass roll toward his own net and had to sprint back to claw it off the line. He wrapped up the match with three saves, pushing his season total to 87 stops across 24 Serie A appearances, a career high in Italy's top flight, and will look to bounce back in Monday's clash against Lecce.