Elia Caprile News: Four saves in 0-0 draw
Caprile had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Bologna.
Caprile kept his eighth clean sheet of the season in the 35 games he has played this year. This was only his second clean sheet of the eight that has come in an away match, with the last clean sheet away match coming in November. Including his four saves in this match, he has made nine saves in his last two matches.
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