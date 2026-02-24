Elia Caprile News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Caprile made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Caprile's game was a walk in the park until the 85th minute, when Yerry Mina got sent off. From that moment on, Cagliari had to withstand some pressure and the goalkeeper made some nice interventions to allow his side to at least preserve the draw. That's now three clean sheets over the last six starts for Caprile, who ranks third among his Serie A peers, with 91 saves over 26 league starts this season.