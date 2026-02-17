Elia Caprile News: Poor showing in Lecce contest

Caprile recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Lecce.

Caprile didn't come out aggressively on Omri Gandelman's header and let a very catchable shot by Ylber Ramadani go through later on. He'll look to bounce back versus Lazio on Saturday. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five matches, making 14 saves and surrendering five goals.