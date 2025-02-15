Elia Caprile News: Secures clean sheet versus Atalanta

Caprile made two saves and didn't concede in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Caprile wasn't tested much despite the challenging contest and put his stamp on the result with a clutch save on Vanja Vlahovic late. It's his first clean sheet since joining in January. He has given up seven goals and made 22 saves in six matches. Cagliari will host Juventus next Sunday.