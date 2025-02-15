Fantasy Soccer
Elia Caprile headshot

Elia Caprile News: Secures clean sheet versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Caprile made two saves and didn't concede in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Caprile wasn't tested much despite the challenging contest and put his stamp on the result with a clutch save on Vanja Vlahovic late. It's his first clean sheet since joining in January. He has given up seven goals and made 22 saves in six matches. Cagliari will host Juventus next Sunday.

Elia Caprile
Cagliari
More Stats & News
