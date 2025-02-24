Elia Caprile News: Six saves in defeat

Caprile recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Caprile turned aside six of the seven Juventus shots on target he faced Sunday as Cagliari were narrowly defeated 1-0. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the Cagliari shot-stopper has produced 16 saves and conceded just six goals while recording one clean sheet. Caprile's next test is likely to come Sunday when Cagliari travel to take-on Bologna.