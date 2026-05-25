Elia Caprile News: Two saves in win

Caprile had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus AC Milan.

Caprile delivered an outstanding performance in Sunday's 2-1 win at San Siro, making two saves across 90 minutes to deny an AC Milan side that threw everything forward in a desperate attempt to preserve UEFA Champions League qualification. The Italian goalkeeper was beaten only by Alexis Saelemaekers' instinctive second-minute finish before holding firm through Cagliari's two counterattacking goals to complete a historic result. Caprile ends the 2025-26 Serie A season with eight clean sheets, 122 saves and 53 goals conceded across 38 appearances, establishing himself as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper in a Cagliari side that comfortably secured mid-table survival despite a difficult transitional campaign.