Achouri came off the bench at the break and needed only three minutes to make his mark, arriving in the box to meet Yoram Zague's cross and finishing first time from the center to restore Copenhagen's lead. His low shot squeezed under Luiz Junior and changed the momentum again just seconds after Villareal had equalised. He continued to offer an outlet on the left, carrying the ball out of pressure and drawing fouls to slow the game. This goal was his first of the season in the Champions League and also his first in his career during a group stage phase.