Elias Achouri News: Scores in Saturday's win
Achouri scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Colorado Rapids.
Achouri found the back of the net in the 35th minute Saturday, an unassisted strike which gave his side the 2-0 victory. It marked his first goal since joining the club in July, and Saturday also marked his first start for San Diego. He was subbed off in the 68th minute for Amahl Pellegrino.
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