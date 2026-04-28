Elias Baez Injury: Forced off against Charlotte

Baez (undisclosed) was forced off in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 US Open Cup win over Charlotte after going down and being unable to continue, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Montreal uncertain, according to Soccer with Doug.

Baez will need to undergo scans in the comings days since no details have been provided on the nature of the issue yet, and Atlanta United will assess him before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. Pedro Amador is expected to step into his spot if Baez cannot be cleared in time for the Montreal fixture.