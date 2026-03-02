Elias Baez News: Another start at left-back

Baez generated one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Baez is a new addition this offseason, but two matches in, he has started both games at left-back. This comes as he looks to have taken the starting role from Pedro Almador. Two games in, they are yet to record a clean sheet, with Baez notching two tackles, three interceptions and 10 clearances.