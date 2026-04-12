Elias Baez News: Decent day attacking
Baez recorded three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Chicago Fire.
Baez continues in his starting left-back role after joining the team this season, having yet to miss a start while playing the full 90 in all but two games. He would earn a decent two-way contribution Saturday, notching one chance created, three shots and three crosses in the attack to go along with two tackles and one clearance in the defense.
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