Elias Baez News: Decent day attacking

Baez recorded three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Chicago Fire.

Baez continues in his starting left-back role after joining the team this season, having yet to miss a start while playing the full 90 in all but two games. He would earn a decent two-way contribution Saturday, notching one chance created, three shots and three crosses in the attack to go along with two tackles and one clearance in the defense.