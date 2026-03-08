Elias Baez News: First MLS assist

Baez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Real Salt Lake.

Baez would work into the starting XI yet again and deliver a solid match, finding Aeksey Miranchuk in the 38th minute for an assist and goal. This is his first goal contribution of the season, seeing a solid start to life with the club. He would also add two interceptions, four clearances and six tackles won in the defense despite the three goals allowed in the loss.