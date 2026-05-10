Elias Baez News: Records assist

Baez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Baez was back in the starting XI Saturday after going unused in the last contest, recording a full 90 minutes. He would do well with his time as he found Ajani Fortune in the 69th minute for a goal, although his club would still lose. Baez now has two goal contributions on the season, both coming as assists.