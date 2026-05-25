Elias Baez News: Three shots Sunday

Baez had three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Baez tied a season high with three shots Saturday, though he failed to put one on target. He also created multiple chances in his third straight match and recorded a season-high five crosses. The left back will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.