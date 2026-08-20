Elias Havel Injury: Ruled out for Napoli game
Havel will miss Saturday's match versus Napoli due to a thigh problem, Il Secolo XIX reported, but he could return next week, coach Daniele De Rossi relayed.
Havel suffered a minor strain and will be unavailable for the opener, but the issue isn't considered too concerning, and he could make a quick recovery. He starts the campaign behind the incumbent strikers Lorenzo Colombo and Vitinha.
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