Montiel hasn't appeared with his club since leaving for the Under-20 World Cup in September, and he's now dealing with a risky issue, suggesting he might stay sidelined over the final weeks of 2025. There's still no report from the club regarding his injury though, so he's not completely ruled out. His absence would force Tuzos to remain without an essential all-around midfielder, whose work can be covered between Alan Bautista, William Carvalho and, after serving suspension in week 15, Pedro Pedraza. Additionally, both Bautista and Luis Quinones are expected to take the most set pieces until Montiel is back.