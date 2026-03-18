Elias Montiel Injury: Features for U21 squad

Montiel (hamstring) appeared in an Under-21 game Saturday against Atletico San Luis following a two-month absence.

Montiel was a key member of Tuzos' midfield before suffering the injury, and his return could be massive news for the team ahead of the final stages of the season. Considering he has made just three league appearances since Sept. 13 after dealing with pubalgia and a hamstring tear, he may still be a few weeks away from returning to a first-team starting spot. Still, the talented youngster should become a solid all-around contributor at some point, pushing Lenin Rodriguez to a backup role and perhaps sharing set pieces with Robert Kenedy and Victor Alfonso Guzman.