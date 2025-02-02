Elias Montiel News: Active in 28 minutes against Atlas

Montiel registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlas.

Montiel achieved some set-piece crosses despite seeing limited playing time in the week five clash. His absence from kickoff was likely due to fatigue and injury prevention during the tight schedule, but he should return to being a regular starter in the future. In that case, he'll fill a central midfield slot over Jose Pablo Saldivar or Alan Bautista and may be a balanced source of both offensive and defensive stats against most opposition.