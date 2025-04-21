Elias Montiel News: Active in loss

Montiel had four shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Atletico San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Montiel influenced his team's possessions with a game-high 64 accurate passes in addition to his strong offensive production versus San Luis. Despite being rarely involved in goals from a holding midfield position, the youngster has been a valuable all-around contributor and has taken plenty of set pieces in the current campaign. He should remain a regular starter in the future, looking to increase his averages of 1.9 shots, 42.6 passes, 1.2 chances created and 2.4 tackles per game.