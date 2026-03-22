Elias Montiel News: Bench option Sunday

Montiel (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Toluca.

Montiel is expected to see few minutes on the field, but his availability is a huge boost for the squad ahead of the final Clausura rounds. The midfielder played for the Under-21 team last week, before which he missed most of the first three months of the year through a hamstring tear. He'll eventually take a starting spot over Lenin Rodriguez and Victor Alfonso Guzman, and could threaten both Guzman and Robert Kenedy for set pieces.