Elias Montiel News: Creates three chances in loss

Montiel recorded three shots (one on goal), three scoring chances created and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Guadalajara.

Montiel had a balanced production, including seven duels won and a team-high 64 passes while playing his usual midfield role against the Rojiblancos. The functional man has now racked up 10 shots (four on target), eight crosses (two accurate), nine corner kicks, 16 tackles and one goal over six matches played (five starts) this season. He should be quite reliable for a variety of stats even after losing set pieces to Oussama Idrissi, Chofis Lopez and Miguel Rodriguez.