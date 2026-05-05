Elias Montiel News: Credited with assist
Montiel assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Toluca.
Montiel connected with Enner Valencia on the sequence that led to the striker's goal in the first half, but that was enough to get credit for the assist. Montiel is an excellent two-way midfielder, and he should have decent fantasy floor in most formats as a result.
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