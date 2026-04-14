Elias Montiel News: Logs assist in win

Montiel delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target) and created four chances during Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Montiel had a great playmaking display, assisting Victor Alfonso Guzman for the goal that gave his side a 2-1 lead and creating many other opportunities for teammates. After struggling with injuries during this season, the midfielder has had encouraging performances in the three games he played since his latest return, with one goal and one assist, and his fantasy upside can get a great boost once he's fully fit and able to play the 90 minutes.