Elias Montiel News: Receives red card against Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Montiel was shown a straight red card during Wednesday's game versus Leon.

Montiel committed a violent foul that got him sent off just before half time in the pending week one matchup. The midfielder will consequently be suspended for Saturday's visit to Cruz Azul and may reappear Feb. 16 against Pumas. His place in the starting lineup could be taken by one among Alan Bautista, Jose Pablo Saldivar and Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez.

