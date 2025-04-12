Elias Montiel News: Scores goal in victory

Montiel scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 5-3 win versus Necaxa.

Montiel fired a well-placed attempt for the visitors' third goal after 85 minutes of play Friday. His three shots on target were the second-highest figure in the game, and he also made three tackles, two interceptions and two blocks. He was directly involved in the scoring for the first time in 11 games since Jan. 26, proving that he can occasionally push forward from a holding midfield role.