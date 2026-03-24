Elias Montiel News: Scores off bench in draw
Montiel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.
Montiel needed little time to make an impact in his comeback from a significant injury absence, and he beat the opposing keeper from a tight angle after a run into the box in the 72nd minute. The fit-again midfielder may now give his team a huge all-around boost and should be gradually given longer outings at the expense of Lenin Rodriguez and Victor Alfonso Guzman while potentially taking set pieces from both Guzman and Kenedy.
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