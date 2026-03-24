Elias Montiel headshot

Elias Montiel News: Scores off bench in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Montiel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Montiel needed little time to make an impact in his comeback from a significant injury absence, and he beat the opposing keeper from a tight angle after a run into the box in the 72nd minute. The fit-again midfielder may now give his team a huge all-around boost and should be gradually given longer outings at the expense of Lenin Rodriguez and Victor Alfonso Guzman while potentially taking set pieces from both Guzman and Kenedy.

Elias Montiel
Pachuca
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