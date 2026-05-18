Elias Montiel News: Unproductive in loss

Montiel registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Pumas.

Montiel failed to make an impact during his last game of the campaign as his team was knocked out in the semi-final round. Outside of that outing, he ended the season respectably, considering he suffered two serious injuries in under a year and only fully recovered in March. The promising youngster has operated as a box-to-box midfielder, tallying one goal and two assists throughout his latest nine league appearances.