Elias Saad News: Limited impact vs. Dortmund
Saad had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.
Saad was one of the few players who managed to make an impact against Dortmund's defensive line, but in the end, he didn't do much as a fantasy option overall. Saad has started in St. Pauli's last three matches, and he'll aim to snap his scoring drought against Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now