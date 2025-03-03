Fantasy Soccer
Elias Saad headshot

Elias Saad News: Limited impact vs. Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Saad had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Saad was one of the few players who managed to make an impact against Dortmund's defensive line, but in the end, he didn't do much as a fantasy option overall. Saad has started in St. Pauli's last three matches, and he'll aim to snap his scoring drought against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Elias Saad
FC St. Pauli
