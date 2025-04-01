Elias Saad News: Scores in loss to Bayern

Saad scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Saad found himself at the right place and time to score St. Pauli's equalizer midway through the first half, and his tap-in from close range following a cross from Manolis Saliakas made it 1-1. Saad has three goals and two assists on the season, and he's likely to remain in the lineup since he's been in the XI in five of the team's last six matches.