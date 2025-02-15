Elias Saad News: Three shots in loss
Saad recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to SC Freiburg.
Saad made his first start since Oct. 5 Saturday and appears to be fully recovered from his lengthy ankle injury. He marked the occasion with three shots, his most in a match since Sept. 28. He also created one chance and drew one foul before he was subbed off in the 62nd minute for Oladapo Afolayan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now