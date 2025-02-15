Elias Saad News: Three shots in loss

Saad recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to SC Freiburg.

Saad made his first start since Oct. 5 Saturday and appears to be fully recovered from his lengthy ankle injury. He marked the occasion with three shots, his most in a match since Sept. 28. He also created one chance and drew one foul before he was subbed off in the 62nd minute for Oladapo Afolayan.