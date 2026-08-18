Elias Saad News: Two assists in first career MLS start

Saad created five chances, sent in three crosses, and assisted twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Inter Miami. He also drew four fouls and committed four fouls.

Saad made an immediate impact in his first career MLS start. He was extremely active on the left flank throughout the contest and notched two assists to lead Nashville to a big victory. The former Bundesliga product is set to play a big role for Nashville down the stretch as they go in search of their first ever MLS Cup. Next up is a road clash with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.