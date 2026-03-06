Eliesse Ben Seghir Injury: Aiming return against Bayern

Ben Seghir (ankle) should resume team training soon and will likely aim a return against Bayern on March. 14, according to Kicker.

Ben Seghir has been out of action since January with an ankle injury but is expected to get back on the training pitch with the squad soon, targeting a return against Bayern on March. 14. That's a welcome boost for the Werkself as it adds another attacking option to the mix. That said, his role in the squad remains up in the air after he was reportedly close to leaving the club during the transfer window.