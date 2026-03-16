Eliesse Ben Seghir Injury: Back in team training

Ben Seghir (ankle) was spotted back in team training Monday for the first time since his injury, the club posted.

Ben Seghir was back in team training Monday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in December and will now look to rebuild his fitness over the coming sessions before pushing for a return to the matchday squad. That said, he remains off the Champions League roster for this round against Arsenal, ruling him out of the midweek clash. His first realistic chance to return should therefore come Saturday against Heidenheim.