Eliesse Ben Seghir Injury: Returns to partial team training
Ben Seghir (thigh) took part in portions of team training Tuesday, his first involvement since suffering the injury, according to ksta.
Ben Seghir is making progress in his recovery from a thigh muscle injury that has kept him out for around five weeks. He has now partially rejoined team training, marking another step toward a return, though he will likely need more time to build back up before being considered for a full matchday role.
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