Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Nearing return

Ben Seghir (ankle) has trained fully this week and is nearing a return that won't be rushed by the medical staff, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand. "It's still early. He's on the pitch training. We have two weeks during the international break to work with him."

Ben Seghir has bounced back from the ankle injury that kept him sidelined since December and is back in full team training. The attacking midfielder is expected to build his fitness during the international break before joining the matchday squad again in April. From there, he'll look to push for a bigger role in the rotation with the Werkself.