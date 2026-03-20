Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Option against Heidenheim

Ben Seghir (ankle) has trained fully this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Ben Seghir has bounced back from the ankle injury that kept him sidelined since December and is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Heidenheim. The attacking midfielder is expected to get minutes off the bench as he works his way back to full fitness. From there, he'll look to push for a bigger role in the rotation with the Werkself.